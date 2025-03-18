This is The China Week, a succinct roundup of what happened in the world’s other superpower in the last seven days.

The China Week is free for the next few weeks—subscribe here if this was forwarded to you.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

Screenshot from Xpeng AeroHT Modular Flying Car promotional video .

Electric and flying cars

BYD soars and XPeng flies

As Tesla’s stock continues to tank, Chinese electric car giant BYD’s shares hit an all-time high today (March 18) after the company unveiled new technology that it says can give its cars 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) of range in five minutes of charging time. (BYD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and backed by Warren Buffett.)

Things are looking good for BYD and the rest of China’s electric and smart vehicle industry: