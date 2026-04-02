The China Week

The China Week

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

China and Iran, after Trump's war

Deep in the weeds in an interview with Jesse Marks, a scholar and strategic advisor specializing in China-Middle East relations.
Jeremy Goldkorn's avatar
Jeremy Goldkorn
Apr 02, 2026

Jesse Marks writes Coffee in the Desert, a newsletter about China’s expanding role in the Middle East and related topics. He previously worked as a Middle East policy advisor in the U.S. government. He regularly participates in multilateral dialogues—what specialists call “Track I.5 & Track II Diplomacy”—focused on relations between China, the Middle East and North Africa, and the U.S.

We chatted earlier today about what the Iran war means for China’s relations with the countries of the Persian Gulf and Middle East, including the following:

  • An overview of China’s relationships in the Gulf

  • Iran’s place in Chinese foreign policy: it’s complicated

  • The 2023 Saudi-Iran normalization brokered by China

  • Washington and Beijing both want a non-nuclear Iran and an open Strait of Hormuz, but they have incompatible views on how to get there.

  • Why China won’t help Trump in the Strait

  • The erosion of U.S. sanctions and China’s alternative payment systems like China’s CIPS

  • Discussion in China about the American use of AI for targeting and the Iranian attacks on AWS infrastructure

  • The wild card we didn’t discuss in detail: Israel

  • Expectations for the Trump-Xi summit

  • Who to watch: special envoy Zhái Jùn 翟隽

Thanks to everyone who joined the live session, and there should be another one next week barring airline chaos—I am flying to New Zealand tomorrow. Please email me if you have any topics you’re especially interested in.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The China Week · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture