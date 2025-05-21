While Donald Trump doubles down on fossil fuels, the Chinese government and Chinese companies are aggressively pushing forward on the generation, storage, and use of electric energy. Today’s IPO of Chinese battery giant CATL is just the latest step in China’s march to global domination of the electric economy.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

China took another step to dominance of the electric economy

Chinese battery giant CATL raises $4.6 billion

CATL founder and chairman Robin Zeng Yuqun 曾毓群 (third right) strikes the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gong. Image source: China Daily .

Battery giant CATL raised $4.6 billion on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the world's largest listing this year, boosting prospects for equity sales by Chinese companies.

CATL supplies almost 40% of all batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide.

Xi Jinping knows what he’s got

Sweet potato economy, grown in China

Xi Jinping visits Luoyang Bearing Group in Luoyang, Henan province, on May 19, 2025. Image source: Xinhua .

Xi Jinping has been visiting factories and cultural sites in the ancient city of Luoyang, Henan Province. The propaganda around the visit is centered on Chinese resilience and self-reliance, and on the country’s long history.

There seems to be a new buzzword connected with the visit: The “sweet potato economy.” It seems similar to “dual circulation,” a term proposed by the Xi Jinping government in 2020 to urge China to make its economy more self-reliant, while also remaining open to and taking advantage of international trade and investment.

The “sweet potato economy” has been the subject of some attention from the Communist Party newspaper, the People’s Daily, as explained by Manoj Kewalramani:

…Xi Jinping’s theory, which he expounded during his time in Zhejiang:



”The vines of sweet potatoes extend in all directions, in order to absorb more sunlight, rain, and nutrients, but its tubers are always at the base of the roots. The extension and expansion of the vines ultimately serve to make the tubers grow thicker and larger.”

In other Chinese Communist Party news, also summarized by Manoj Kewalramani:

Biotech

New Chinese cancer drug

Pfizer has licensed a new Chinese cancer drug for $1.25 billion from 3SBio, “a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company, for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of [a drug] currently undergoing several clinical trials in China for non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and gynecological tumors,” according to a press release.

China’s new ambassador to Israel

Hamas “atrocities” are “unforgivable”

China’s ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng 肖军正 “made his first TV appearance since arriving in Israel six months ago,” writes Tuvia Gering:

Xiao said that the “atrocities committed by Hamas are inhumane, unforgivable, and outrageous,” and that “China opposes and condemns what Hamas did on the 7th of October—this is very clear.”

Gering notes that this statement “marks the first on-the-record, direct condemnation by a Chinese official of Hamas’s October 7 massacre.”

Money talks

Hungary is more loyal to China than to Trump

