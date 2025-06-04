This is The China Week, a succinct roundup and analysis of what happened in the People’s Republic in the last seven days. Please take out a paid subscription to get the whole newsletter, and thank you if you have already subscribed.

The long trade war

U.S. student visa revocations and export restrictions

On May 29, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio published an announcement: “New visa policies put America first, not China.” This is the full text of the announcement:

Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.

This move is going to destroy science, mathematics, and engineering departments and a lot of basic scientific research in the U.S., to the benefit of China, some European countries, and Japan.

Also last week, the Trump administration announced new restrictions on exports of critical U.S. technologies, including jet engine components, semiconductors and certain chemicals and machinery, and accused the Chinese government of violating the terms of the truce agreed to in Geneva in May by continuing to restrict the export of rare earth minerals. Meanwhile, Beijing has said it is Washington that has violated the truce with the new export controls and threats to revoke Chinese student visas.

New U.S. ambassador arrives

David Perdue, the new U.S. ambassador to China, arrived in Beijing and met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi 王毅, who welcomed him, and added “that after the Geneva economic and trade talks, China has conscientiously and strictly implemented the consensus reached by both sides,” but that “it is regrettable that the United States has recently introduced a series of negative measures for unwarranted reasons, which have damaged China's legitimate rights and interests.”

Beijing and Hong Kong are quiet on June 4 anniversary

“Security was tight and activists faced pressure from police in Hong Kong on the 36th anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square,” reports Reuters.

Space race

China launches asteroid probe

China launched Tianwen-2, a robotic spacecraft that will arrive at 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, a near-Earth asteroid in about a year and collect rocky matter. If successful, it will return to Earth in late 2027.

Reporting on Uyghurs and Tibetans

