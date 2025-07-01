As the author of The China Week, I believe that this newsletter is the best and easiest way to stay informed on China in a succinct, weekly analysis and summary of the news you need to know. But of course there are plenty of other reliable or informative sources, and I read and watch all of the below. I also read the usual newspapers from the South ChinaMorning Post to the Financial Times, but these are not included here.

This guide contains no filler: I’ve only listed sources that I turn to regularly. Paywalled sites and newsletters are marked with a “$.”

—Jeremy Goldkorn