A live update on September 3, 2025, Beijing:



Vladimir Putin is in Beijing right now, about to watch a military parade, with Kim Jong Un and dozens of leaders of countries as diverse as South Korea and Egypt. The parade is to memorialize the 80th anniversary of the “victory in the War against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.”

You can watch the parade live right now on CGTN’s Youtube channel.

The China Week will go out tomorrow with concise analysis of the parade and the Shanghai Cooperation meeting in Tianjin over the weekend of bonhomie with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi.

In the meantime, here are some screenshots from CCTV and CGTN’s early coverage of the September 3 military parade: