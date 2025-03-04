This is The China Week, a succinct roundup of what happened in the world’s other superpower in the last week.

I also worked on these things this week:

The China Week is free for the next few weeks—subscribe here if this was forwarded to you.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

The grand political theater of the Two Sessions. Image source: Xinhua .

Top story

Beijing reacts to Trump’s tariffs

Donald Trump’s new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada kicked in today. Goods from China were already subject to 10% duties after a February executive order from Trump; this has been increased to 20%. China’s response includes: