Greg Pringle
“We’d regard a Chinese takeover of Taiwan as a threat”. “Oh yeah, well Okinawa doesn’t even belong to you; it belongs to us!” Typical Sinocentric, Han Chauvinist crap. An ugly mindset revealed for what it is. This is what the “China Dream” was about all along.

Synthetic Civilization
The silence from Washington toward Tokyo feels less like a tactical oversight and more like a structural shift.

When a hegemon reorients inward, allies don’t just lose support, they lose predictability.

The region is now adjusting to a world where ‘deterrence’ isn’t anchored by a single pole but by overlapping coordination systems.

Asia is moving into a multi-vector security environment faster than Europe realizes.

