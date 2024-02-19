Why subscribe?

The China Week is a succinct weekly analysis and summary of policy- and market-moving news from China, written by veteran China journalists. The website and newsletter are edited by Jeremy Goldkorn, who lived in China from 1995 to 2015, and was founding editor-in-chief of The China Project from 2016 until 20123; founding editor-inchief of Danwei (sold the the Financial Times in 2013), and producer of Danwei TV from 2003 to 2014; co-founder the Sinica podcast in 2010; and managing editor of Beijing Scene from 1997 to 1999.

Goldkorn also writes and podcasts at Rhyming Chaos.

