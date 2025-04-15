The China Week

The China Week

Home
Archive
About
Chinese mercenaries fighting for Russia, Beijing schmoozes the world
Chinese citizens fighting in Ukraine, the latest on the trade war, a general is purged, new tech and AI everywhere
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
War without gun smoke
Tariffs, Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine, tech race, recoupling with China, Iran and Russia, and more.
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
Taiwan flashpoint. Targeted Chinese scientists in the U.S. will flee.
The People's Liberation Army "closes in" on Taiwan; Xi Jinping boosts science and welcomes CEOs; China snuggles up to Europe, Japan, South Korea; etc.
  
Jeremy Goldkorn

March 2025

Lawfare from China
Laws to target foreign companies, China enjoys the U.S retreat from the world, mixed economic messages, and more.
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
As Tesla dies, BYD soars and XPeng flies
High tech cars, consumption stimulus, Taiwan's China threats, Russia and Iran, etc.
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
Reincarnation struggle begins as demure government gathering ends
Two Sessions takeaways, the next Dalai Lama, AI, robots, flying cars, and tariffs
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
Tariff reactions and Two Sessions
Stable GDP, bubble tea billions, and Uyghurs deported from Thailand
  
Jeremy Goldkorn

February 2025

China slices salami in the Pacific
Busy navy, high-yield farming, Alibaba boost, Xi-Putin phone call, and more
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
Bigger than Pixar
Xi Jinping boosts business and tech, and Nezha 2 is new box office king
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
China has U.S. technology and soft power in the crosshairs
Electric cars, AI, satellite internet, new drugs, and flying cars
  
Jeremy Goldkorn
China's gentle retaliation against Trump tariffs
Elon Musk escaped punishment as Trump ruined the Spring Festival holiday for some Chinese government officials
  
Jeremy Goldkorn

January 2025

© 2025 The China Week
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture